Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 122.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 215,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.7 %

BBVA stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

