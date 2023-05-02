Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 3M

3M reissued their maintains rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 24.0 %

ASND stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 127.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

