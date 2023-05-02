Archer Investment Corp Buys 168 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

