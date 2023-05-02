ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Shares Up 9.1%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ALS in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALS Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

About ALS

ALS Ltd. engages in the analytical and testing services businesses and partnerships. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, Industrial, and Other. The Life Sciences segment is involved in analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments in making informed decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, consumer products, and animal health.

