AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 23,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

