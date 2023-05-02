Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFN shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AFN opened at C$58.65 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$28.80 and a 52-week high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.76.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$1.19. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of C$374.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$341.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.7488076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -22.39%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

