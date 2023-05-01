W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 694,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,296,000 after buying an additional 291,930 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 263,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

