U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after buying an additional 536,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 300.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.68 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $115.18. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

