U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

