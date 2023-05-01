U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.