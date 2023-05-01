U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $84.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

