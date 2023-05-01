Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $426.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.