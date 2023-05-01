Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,924 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 366,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 694,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,296,000 after acquiring an additional 291,930 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

