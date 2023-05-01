Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 3,769 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $426.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

