Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $93.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJGet Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 7.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $93,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.70 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.