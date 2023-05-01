Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $132,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 94,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 164,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,537,000 after buying an additional 173,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $426.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.