Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $132,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 94,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 164,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,537,000 after buying an additional 173,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $426.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
