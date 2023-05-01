Ieq Capital LLC Sells 992 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,810,000 after purchasing an additional 822,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,948,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 2,119,396 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

