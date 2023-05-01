Ieq Capital LLC Sells 234 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $411.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.39 and a 200-day moving average of $420.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

