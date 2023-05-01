Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,082 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HSBC by 570.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 520,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 442,997 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,797,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $36.05 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.74) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $681.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

