Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,248,000 after buying an additional 236,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.