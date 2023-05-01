Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 94,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 164,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.70 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $426.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.