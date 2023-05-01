Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

