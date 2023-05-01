Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

