EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 3,659 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.