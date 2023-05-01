D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,182 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $94,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,204,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

