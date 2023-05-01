D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 8,489 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.03 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The company had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

