D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,491.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,494.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,452.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.