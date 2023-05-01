D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $445,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Masco were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Tobam grew its holdings in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

Masco stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.