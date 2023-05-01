CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $125.57 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

