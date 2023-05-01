Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 18,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

