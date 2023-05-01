Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $160.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.24.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

