Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,844 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 366,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 526.7% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.