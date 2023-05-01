9,854 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,068,000 after purchasing an additional 394,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 428,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,272,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

AOR stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

