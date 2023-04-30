Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,731 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 112.05% and a negative net margin of 38.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.