Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,432 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,135 shares of company stock valued at $20,431,233 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

