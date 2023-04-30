Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $282,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

