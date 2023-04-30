TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,604 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $35.81 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

