StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 15.7 %

XIN opened at $3.43 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.