StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LITB opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
