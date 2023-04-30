StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

