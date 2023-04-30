StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.69.
About Leju
