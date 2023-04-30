State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 46,482 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,129,000 after buying an additional 114,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,780,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,273,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,583,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,054,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.08. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

