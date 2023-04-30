State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,309 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $819,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

