State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ChargePoint worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

