State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 242.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.