State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.86 Million Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 1,115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,191 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of SunOpta worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunOpta Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.