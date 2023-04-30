State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,626 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $33.55 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

