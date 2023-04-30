Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.43. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.88 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Startek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Startek in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

