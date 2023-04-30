Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Increases By 52.8%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
New Concept Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.62.
New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
GBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.