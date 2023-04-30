Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Increases By 52.8%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

GBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.