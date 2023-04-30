Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Increases By 53.6%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.19 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $219.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Featured Stories

