Short Interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Grows By 54.6%

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

